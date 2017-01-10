THE FARM NAMED WINNER IN THE KNOT BEST OF WEDDINGS 2017

The Knot’s Best of Weddings Award Honors Top 2 percent in U.S.

Asheville, N.C. January 5, 2017 — Myron and Beverly Gottfried are pleased to announce that The Farm has been selected as a 2017 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings. This award was given to the top 2 percent of The Knot’s 300,000 wedding professions based on almost one-millions reviews.

“We’re so honored to be named again for The Knot’s Best of Weddings award. It is particularly meaningful to us because nominations come from our wedding couples and their families,” says Beverly Gottfried, co-owner of The Farm. “When we are entrusted to be a part of a couple’s most important day we take that responsibility seriously. In most cases, we work with our brides for a full year to ensure their wedding is not just a ceremony – but is an experience that they will treasure for a lifetime.”

Photo courtesy of The Farm

The Knot presents this award to their highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, the leading wedding brand and marketplace. This is the fourth consecutive year The Farm has been selected for The Knot Best of Weddings award.

The Farm is a destination wedding and event venue located just outside Asheville in Candler, NC. In addition to the beautiful four-season indoor/outdoor event venue, The Farm also offers on-site catering with their award-winning Chef Mike Ferrari as well as seven cabins and cottages so friends and families can stay together for the full destination wedding experience. For more information about The Farm, please visit www.thefarmevents.com.

The Knot is the nation’s leading wedding resource and marketplace. The trusted brand reaches 8 out of 10 of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.