Press release:

On Thursday, January 19, 5:30-6:30 PM, The Magnetic Theatre, Asheville Creative Arts, and many more local theatres, join hands with countless companies nationwide to declare themselves “brave spaces,” where “It is safe to be who you are, regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” where “Diverse opinions, dissent, and argument are not only tolerated, but invited,” and where “Active listening and courageous exchange are fundamental values.”

We’ll begin with a brief ceremony on the steps of Magnetic 375, then we’ll move inside for short presentations by those who have chosen to join us, and then a public discussion of what it means to be a “brave space” and how our theatres can do all they can to open their doors for and to serve our complex community. Please attend and add your voice if you can. There’s no charge, and our concessions stand will be open.