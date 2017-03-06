Press release:

The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge

Asheville’s wildest night of comedy, music & spontaneous generation!!!

When: March 15th @ Magnetic 375

Tickets: $16 in advance, $18 at the door

With 18 shows under the belt, the cast and crew of the SHTC roll back into the Magnetic Theatre for another all-original night of comedy and music. The show is a fond callback to those wonderfully cheesy afternoon game shows of the 1970’s, without the pesky FCC to censor all the fun.

The show has a lot of new faces making their way onstage this month. Due to an unfortunate incident at a company retreat involving a conspiracy of rabid lemurs, the producers have found they have need for new bodies to join the panel. To that, they welcome new talent Cary Nichols and George Heard to the show along with stalwarts Barbie Angell and Jeff “Clamato” Catanese. Host Adam Arthur declared recently that the theme for this show shall be The Ides of March, and though he has yet to explain what that means, we’re sure he’ll figure it out by showtime. Rounding out the night is the delightfully weird and sometimes spooky house musician, Anthony Willingham plus the never seen but always heard announcer, Troy Burnette.

For tickets and more information, go to magnetictheatre.org or superhappyproductions.com

MEET THE CREATORS

Adam Arthur is a writer, actor, and director who hails from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, which taught him that life was too absurd to be taken seriously.

Troy Burnette, an actual Asheville native, does not like to be seen, but does like to be heard. He also likes beagle dogs and has a collection of nude pictures of Bea Arthur.

Raised in the blistering sun of Alabama, Anthony Willingham found a way to escape the heat by hiding indoors and blasting Nirvana’s “Bleach” album at ear shattering volume. Realizing the potential of music, he began a lifelong journey to play music louder than the problems of the world.

MARCH PANELISTS

George Heard: Long time writer for sketch comedy group The Feral Chihuahuas, and teller of highly inappropriate improv jokes with the OxyMorons, George figures he can get away with anything by using an authoritative accent. Winner of Tasmanian stand-up comic of the year in 1994, his comedy career has flatlined for over two decades.

Barbie Angell is an Asheville poet, writer, comedian & artist who’s life in constantly in need of repairs. She’s been voted one of the Mountain Xpress’ Best of WNC poets for the past 5 years and her dream is to acquire literary world domination

Cary Nichols is a local actress who spends her days entertaining guests as a character host at Asheville’s best escape room and her evenings on stage as often as possible. She is also a jewelry designer who sells locally.

Jeff “The Undertaker” Catanese is a freelance writer/director/actor/producer/teacher. Having so many different jobs, he is, of course, broke. He is a founder of Attic Salt Theatre Company and “that thing” is finally clearing up.