Press release from event organizers:

Next week, on January 18th, The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge returns to Magnetic 375!!!

This month’s theme: Elvis & Company.

Come join hosts Adam Arthur and Troy Burnette as they take you on a wild comic adventure featuring trivia, improv, ridiculousness, and Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Banana fried sandwiches.

Prizes will be awarded to the best audience Elvis costume!!!

Panelists this month:

Rodney Smith

Barbie Angell

Cody Magourik

Jeff Catanese

Special musical guest: Tommy Calloway.

Wednesday, January 18th at Magnetic 375.

For more information, go to superhappyproductions.com