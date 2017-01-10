Press release from event organizers:
Next week, on January 18th, The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge returns to Magnetic 375!!!
This month’s theme: Elvis & Company.
Come join hosts Adam Arthur and Troy Burnette as they take you on a wild comic adventure featuring trivia, improv, ridiculousness, and Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Banana fried sandwiches.
Prizes will be awarded to the best audience Elvis costume!!!
Panelists this month:
Rodney Smith
Barbie Angell
Cody Magourik
Jeff Catanese
Special musical guest: Tommy Calloway.
Wednesday, January 18th at Magnetic 375.
For more information, go to superhappyproductions.com