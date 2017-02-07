Press release:

Next Wednesday, The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge returns for their 18th evening evening of comedy, trivia, music, and phrenology. This fast-paced variety show leaves audiences of all stripes doubled up from laughing. Hosts Adam Arthur and Troy Burnette welcome back to the panel veterans Jeff “Dirigible” Catanese and Rodney Smith, plus panel newbies Jeff Messer and DiAnna Ritola. Jeff has been active in Asheville theatre since forever plus he hosts his own radio show every afternoon at 880 am. DiAnna Ritola, last seen as the mother in Night of the Living Dead, brings years of improv experience and serious comic chops. This month’s theme: Love & Other Issues. That’s right, the day after Valentine’s we’ll tackle such relevant topics as: Food Borne Illnesses, MDMA, The Fact That We’re All Doomed, plus so much more. Joining the fracas is Anthony Willingham, our very own Amazing, One-Man, SuperHappy Band!!! So, leave the kids at home, come down to the River Arts District, and join in the best evening of local, homegrown comedy Asheville has to offer.

What: The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge

When: February 15th @ 730 pm $16 in advance, $18 at the door

Where: Magnetic 375 -375 Depot St. in the River Arts District

Future Show Dates

March 15

April 19

May 17

June 14