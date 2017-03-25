Press release from Mountain Area Workforce Development Board:

WNC colleges and universities are now taking their career assistance efforts to a new level by joining forces with the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board and Talent Jam to connect students and graduates to local employment opportunities like never before.

The alliance aims to utilize two highly effective talent placement programs, Backpacks to Briefcases (B2B) and Talent Jam quick-pitch events, to help students and graduates connect to local work opportunities.

Thanks to funding secured by the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, over 30 qualifying unemployed or underemployed college graduates will receive paid internships up to 12 weeks with local businesses and organizations. College graduates must be a resident of Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, or Transylvania Counties. Selected interns will receive $12 per hour and work up to 32 hours per week, with the possibility for full or part-time employment following the internship.

Recent graduates can learn more and apply for the Backpacks to Briefcases internship program by emailing Nathan Ramsey at nathan@landofsky.org. Selected candidates must meet income and program requirements, including a background check and drug screening. The deadline for applying for B2B is Friday, April 7 at 5:00 pm.

Colleges and universities participating in Backpacks to Briefcases include AB-Tech, Appalachian State University, Blue Ridge Community College, Mars Hill College, Montreat College, UNC Asheville, Warren Wilson College, and Western Carolina University. Graduates from any two-year or four-year college or university may apply to participate in B2B.

Participating intern hosts include Advanced Superabrasives, Asheville Art Museum, BGW CPA, City of Asheville, Continental Automotive Systems, Express Employment Professionals, French Broad EMC, Green Opportunities, Pardee Hospital UNC Healthcare, Biltmore Company, Four Seasons, Big Adventures LLC (Liquidlogic/Native Watercraft kayaks), Hendersonville, Hands On A Child’s Gallery, Gaia Herbs, Jacob Holm Industries, Alicia Sisk-Morris CPA, TE Connectivity, MAHEC, Tupelo Honey, Asheville, Sylvan Sport, Biltmore Farms Hotels, The Collider, Brevard Transylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Kearfott Corporation, Transylvania County Government, Madison County Government, Madison County Arts Council wART FM, Western Carolina Community Action, United Way of Transylvania County, Epsilon, Cane Creek Cycling, Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Sierra Nevada Brewery, Supportedly.com, Mission Health, King Bio, Van Winkle Law Firm, and Harrah’s Cherokee.

Talent Jam will ensure interns and hosts authentically connect to one another by hosting one of their signature quick-pitch events on April 18th at Highland Brewing Company in Asheville from 3-6 PM. Named Talent Jam College Edition, the event will feature 1-minute pitches from both intern candidates and hosts followed by speed networking.

Employers with additional talent needs and those not participating in Backpacks to Briefcases, as well as local students and graduates will have the opportunity to pitch and network at a second Talent Jam session from 6-9 PM.

Talent Jam College Edition Details:

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017

WHERE: Highland Brewing Company, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, NC

SCHEDULE:

3:00 PM to 5:30 PM – Backpacks to Briefcases Session – free (invitation only)

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM – General Session – open to the general public

COST:

Backpacks to Briefcases Session: Invitation only

General Session:

Student Networking Ticket $5

Business Networking Ticket $10

Need Talent Pitch Ticket $30

REGISTER: Register and purchase tickets at thetalentjam.com/collegeedition