Press release from the Thomas Wolfe Memorial:

The Thomas Wolfe Memorial announced their upcoming 2017 schedule of short story discussions. Many readers fall in love with Wolfe’s sprawling sentences, and his expansive view of American life, while others struggle with the enormousness of scale. Discussing Thomas Wolfe’s short stories is a wonderful way to discover Thomas Wolfe. Open to the public January through April 2017, at 5:30pm on the second Thursday of each month, the Thomas Wolfe Memorial and the Wilma Dykeman Legacy present a new series of short story discussions. The stories will be found in The Complete Short Stories of Thomas Wolfe, edited by Francis E. Skipp. Each month, a different local educator will lead the club in discussion of a pre-selected short story written by Thomas Wolfe. Just read the selected short story, show up at the corresponding meeting, and be prepared for an informative and provocative conversation.

• January 12, 2017 “The Bums at Sunset” discussion led by Dan and Ana Clare.

• February 9, 2017 “The Bell Remembered” discussion led by Ellen Brown.

• March 9, 2017 “The Child by Tiger” discussion led by Dr. Darin Waters.

• April 13, 2017 “Gulliver: The Story of a Tall Man” discussion led by Brandon Johnson.