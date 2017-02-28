Press release from the Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site:

A 1906 shooting rampage around Pack Square, a posse, and the killing of outlaw Will Harris. This incident haunted Thomas Wolfe’s life, who struggled to present it in the context of Asheville race relations. Wolfe wrote; “…I would hear the furious bell, the crowd a-clamor and the baying of the dogs, and feel the shadow coming that would never disappear.” The Thomas Wolfe Memorial and the Wilma Dykeman Legacy will host a discussion of Thomas Wolfe’s short story “The Child by Tiger,” 5:30 pm March 9th. The discussion will be facilitated by UNCA Assistant Professor of History Dr. Darin Waters. First published in “The Saturday Evening Post” Sept. 11, 1937 the story is based upon an actual event that began in Asheville’s segregated East End and resulted in the murder of five men, black and white, including two police officers, Charles Blackstock and patrolman James Bailey. The event is free to the public, just read the short story, show up at the meeting, and be prepared for an informative and provocative conversation.

Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site 52 North Market Street, Asheville. Open 9 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday. Wolfememorial.com