Press release from Asheville Art Museum:
Join us for TOAST, an annual event that brings together people in our community who share a love of art, beer, wine + local food!
Friday, February 24, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Hi-Wire Brewing Big Top in Biltmore Village
$30 for members; $35 for non-members; $40 at the door
Buy tickets online or call 828.253.3227
The evening will be a festive gathering with plenty of unique Hi-Wire beers and partner wines to sample, local food, a silent auction, live music, brewery tours and a live art demonstration.
There will also be a raffle drawing at the end of the evening, so be sure to enter for your chance to win!
Entertainment is generously provided by Appalatin, whose foot-stomping, hip-swinging sounds organically unite Appalachian folk and high-energy Latin music. Bring cash as we encourage tips!
TICKETS
For tickets to TOAST, you may purchase online or call 828.253.3227. All proceeds from this event support the Asheville Art Museum’s ongoing exhibitions and programming.
Thank you to Hi-Wire Brewing for their generous sponsorship of this event!
We thank Celine & Company for generously providing tables and linens for the event.
Food and Beverage vendors for the event include:
Arlene Cotler Custom Catering
Charles Josef Bridal
Farm Burger South Asheville
Foothills Meats
French Broad Chocolates *
Gan Shan Station
Hi-Wire Brewing
Hippie Sweets*
The Lobster Trap
Mamacitas
Mela Indian Restaurant
Rezaz *
Roots Hummus
Skyland Distributing
Strada
Victus World Imports
Waynesville Soda Jerks *
(* indicates that the vendor will also have packaged items for sale)
Silent Auction and Raffle Donors include:
67 Biltmore Downtown Eatery & Catering
Appalatin
Asheville Art Museum
Asheville Museum of Science
Asheville Pizza & Brewing Company
Bette Boutique
Biltmore Estate Wine Company
Blue Ridge Distilling Co./ Defiant Whiskey
Bouchon
Burial Beer Co.
Chatsworth Art & Antiques
Chestnut
Diana Wortham Theatre
Foothills Meats
Freeman Clayworks
French Broad Chocolates
The Gardener’s Cottage
Alex Greenwood
Hillary Frye Art
Hippie Sweets
Kaitlyn Kelsey
Mamacitas
MetroWines
The Omni Grove Park Inn
Oskar Blues Brewing
Rezaz
Roots Hummus
Shipt
S.R.O. Coffee & Dried Fruits
Sue Grier Pottery
The Blackbird Restaurant
The Corner Kitchen
Trader Joe’s
Troy + Sons
Susan Turner
White Duck Taco Shop