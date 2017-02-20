Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

Join us for TOAST, an annual event that brings together people in our community who share a love of art, beer, wine + local food!

Friday, February 24, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing Big Top in Biltmore Village

$30 for members; $35 for non-members; $40 at the door

Buy tickets online or call 828.253.3227

The evening will be a festive gathering with plenty of unique Hi-Wire beers and partner wines to sample, local food, a silent auction, live music, brewery tours and a live art demonstration.

There will also be a raffle drawing at the end of the evening, so be sure to enter for your chance to win!

Entertainment is generously provided by Appalatin, whose foot-stomping, hip-swinging sounds organically unite Appalachian folk and high-energy Latin music. Bring cash as we encourage tips!

All proceeds from this event support the Asheville Art Museum's ongoing exhibitions and programming.

Thank you to Hi-Wire Brewing for their generous sponsorship of this event!

We thank Celine & Company for generously providing tables and linens for the event.

Food and Beverage vendors for the event include:

Arlene Cotler Custom Catering

Charles Josef Bridal

Farm Burger South Asheville

Foothills Meats

French Broad Chocolates *

Gan Shan Station

Hi-Wire Brewing

Hippie Sweets*

The Lobster Trap

Mamacitas

Mela Indian Restaurant

Rezaz *

Roots Hummus

Skyland Distributing

Strada

Victus World Imports

Waynesville Soda Jerks *

(* indicates that the vendor will also have packaged items for sale)

Silent Auction and Raffle Donors include:

67 Biltmore Downtown Eatery & Catering

Appalatin

Asheville Art Museum

Asheville Museum of Science

Asheville Pizza & Brewing Company

Bette Boutique

Biltmore Estate Wine Company

Blue Ridge Distilling Co./ Defiant Whiskey

Bouchon

Burial Beer Co.

Chatsworth Art & Antiques

Chestnut

Diana Wortham Theatre

Foothills Meats

Freeman Clayworks

French Broad Chocolates

The Gardener’s Cottage

Alex Greenwood

Hillary Frye Art

Hippie Sweets

Kaitlyn Kelsey

Mamacitas

MetroWines

The Omni Grove Park Inn

Oskar Blues Brewing

Rezaz

Roots Hummus

Shipt

S.R.O. Coffee & Dried Fruits

Sue Grier Pottery

The Blackbird Restaurant

The Corner Kitchen

Trader Joe’s

Troy + Sons

Susan Turner

White Duck Taco Shop