Press release from Asheville Tourists:

The Asheville Tourists are in search of a Public Address Announcer for the upcoming baseball season and will hold tryouts at McCormick Field on Tuesday, January 31 from 3:00pm-6:30pm. Individuals must register in person on the day of tryouts by no later than 6:15pm. Registration will not begin until 2:45pm.

A sample script will be provided by the Tourists for individuals to read over the PA system at the ballpark. Interested parties MUST be able to work all 2017 Asheville Tourists home games with the exception of two education days; which take place on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 24. This means arrival at the ballpark on the day of a game by 6:00pm on Mondays-Fridays, 5:00pm on Saturdays, and 1:00pm Sundays.

Tryout Information:

When: Tuesday, January 31 from 3:00pm-6:30pm

Where: McCormick Field

Requirements: Available to work 68 of 70 Tourists Home Games