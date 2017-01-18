Press release from The Asheville Tourists:

The Asheville Tourists are in search of a Public Address Announcer for the upcoming baseball season and will hold tryouts at McCormick Field on Tuesday, January 31 from 3:00pm-6:30pm. Individuals must register in person on the day of tryouts by no later than 6:15pm.

A sample script will be provided by the Tourists for individuals to read over the PA system at the ballpark. Interested parties MUST be able to work all 2017 Asheville Tourists home games with the exception of two education days; which take place on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 24. This means arrival at the ballpark on the day of a game by 6:00pm on Mondays-Fridays, 5:00pm on Saturdays, and 1:00pm Sundays.

Longtime Asheville Tourists Public Address Announcer Rick Rice formally announced his retirement at the end of the 2016 season. The Tourists will honor Rick at a 2017 Tourists game for his dedication to the team and connection with Tourists fans everywhere.

Tryout Information: