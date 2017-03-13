Coinciding with the 8th International Transgender Day of Visibility, Tranzmission will be showcasing art by local transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming artists at the Crow & Quill at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 29th. Admission will be sliding scale at the door, with $5-$25 suggested donations and no one turned away. Donations are to benefit the artists featured, as well as Tranzmission at the artists’ discretion. A dozen will be displayed at the Crow & Quill from March 16th until the evening of the event.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility was founded by transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009, introducing a positive, celebratory holiday to contrast with the solemn and mournful Transgender Day of Remembrance, in which the year’s victims of transphobic violence are remembered and honored. In much the same way, Tranzmission has decided to celebrate this year’s Day of Visibility by honoring the amazing artists who call our local community their home.

For over 15 years, Tranzmission has been dedicated to making the lives of transgender, gender variant, non-binary and gender nonconforming individuals healthier, happier and safer through education, advocacy and support.

Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/1653601051614306

For more information about The Transgender Day of Visibility and Tranzmission,

please contact Brynn Estelle by email at brynn@tranzmission.org