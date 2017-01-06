Press release from Transylvania Community Arts Council:

The Transylvania Community Arts Council will host an open art exhibit with the theme “Folk Art.” The exhibit will run from February 10 – 28 at the TC Arts Council Gallery. A public reception to meet the artists will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5 pm-7 pm.

Tammy Hopkins, executive director of the TC Arts Council said, “This is an open call for artists in the Carolinas. Any medium of Folk Art will be accepted. So far we have had responses from 15 artists in NC and SC. Every year we try to do two to three open shows with different themes to draw in new artists from the region. The next open show is in May with the theme “The Other Side.”

TC Arts Council Gallery hours are Monday – Friday from 9:30 am – 4:30 pm. The TC Arts Council is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street in Brevard, NC. For more information call 828.884.2787 or go to www.tcarts.org.