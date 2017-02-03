Press release from Tryon Fine Arts Center:

Tickets are available now for the 6th Annual Chase Away the Blues benefit at Tryon Fine Arts Center on Saturday, March 4 from 5:30pm-11pm.

Chase Away the Blues turns TFAC into a house of blues for the evening, with non-stop music on 3 stages. This year’s concerts are headlined by one of the biggest blues stars in the region- Mac Arnold. He is joined by favorite performers including Jim Peterman—an original member of the Steve Miller Band—Brandon Turner and Freddie Vanderford, Shane Pruitt and Tuesday’s Sermon, and Daryle Ryce.

Chase Away the Blues is Tryon’s chance to beat the winter doldrums by dancing the night away. TFAC will remove the first 3 rows of seats in the auditorium to ensure plenty of room for patrons to boogie. However, Chase Away the Blues is about more than just a good time. As one of TFAC’s largest fundraisers, Chase Away the Blues helps ensure that TFAC continues to bring affordable, world-class arts programming to the Foothills community.

Blues Patron tickets ($80) includes access to the Patron’s Lounge, with a full bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and recognition at Chase Away the Blues as a special supporter of TFAC. General Admission tickets are available for $30.

Tickets are available now for Chase Away the Blues by visiting tryonarts.org or calling TFAC at 828-859-8322.

What: 6th Annual Chase Away the Blues

Who: Tryon Fine Arts Center

When: Saturday, March 4. 5:30-11pm

Where: 34 Melrose Avenue

Admission: $125 Friends of the Blues, $80 Blues Patron, $30 General Admission