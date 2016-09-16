Press release from UNC Asheville:

“Three Days in Sacred Stone Camp”

On Sept. 20, three UNC Asheville faculty members who traveled to Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota will share their perspectives, along with photos and video interviews they recorded at the site of Native American resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline Project. This event is free and open to everyone at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Union, in Alumni Hall.

Presenting will be Gilliam Jackson of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a UNC Asheville adjunct lecturer who teaches Cherokee language; Trey Adcock, a Cherokee Nation citizen who is assistant professor of education and director of American Indian Outreach; and Juan Sánchez Martinez, assistant professor of Spanish.

The trio spent Sept. 2-4 at Standing Rock as Native American tribal representatives from across the U.S. and allies gathered to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its opposition to the oil pipeline.

The issue of whether the pipeline will be completed remains a live one. On Sept. 9, the U.S. Department of Justice ordered a stoppage of work on the oil pipeline on federal lands and asked for a voluntary pause on all construction activities near Lake Oahe. But these actions are temporary, pending a re-examination of whether Native American communities were consulted sufficiently about possible pipeline impact on tribal life and tribal waters.

This event is part of UNC Asheville’s Native American Speaker and Performance Series. For more information, contact Trey Adcock, ladcock1@unca.edu or 828.251.6961.