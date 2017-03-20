Press release:
UNC Asheville Holds Job and Internship Fair March 28
More than 75 businesses and organizations are scheduled to participate in UNC Asheville’s Job and Internship Fair from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, in the Sherrill Center on the UNC Asheville campus. The fair will feature several of Western North Carolina’s largest employers as well as companies who were ranked among the 2017 Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF). Area degree-seeking students and alumni are invited to join UNC Asheville students to learn more about available jobs and internship opportunities.
Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions, as well as entry-level positions and internships. Six employers participating in the fair ranked as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work by the HRCF are BB&T, Northwestern Mutual, Wells Fargo, Verizon Wireless, Walgreens and Eaton. Additionally, three member organizations of the Western North Carolina Diversity Engagement Coalition will participate: City of Asheville, Mission Health and UNC Asheville.
Admission to the Job and Internship Fair is free and open to the public. More information, including a complete list of participating employers, is available at career.unca.edu or by calling 828.251.6515.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.