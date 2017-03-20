Press release:

UNC Asheville Holds Job and Internship Fair March 28

More than 75 businesses and organizations are scheduled to participate in UNC Asheville’s Job and Internship Fair from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, in the Sherrill Center on the UNC Asheville campus. The fair will feature several of Western North Carolina’s largest employers as well as companies who were ranked among the 2017 Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF). Area degree-seeking students and alumni are invited to join UNC Asheville students to learn more about available jobs and internship opportunities.

Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions, as well as entry-level positions and internships. Six employers participating in the fair ranked as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work by the HRCF are BB&T, Northwestern Mutual, Wells Fargo, Verizon Wireless, Walgreens and Eaton. Additionally, three member organizations of the Western North Carolina Diversity Engagement Coalition will participate: City of Asheville, Mission Health and UNC Asheville.

Admission to the Job and Internship Fair is free and open to the public. More information, including a complete list of participating employers, is available at career.unca.edu or by calling 828.251.6515.