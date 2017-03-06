Press release from UNC Asheville:

An exhibition of sculpture by Jason Adams will open at UNC Asheville’s Owen Hall Second Floor Gallery with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The exhibition, free and open to the public, will be on view weekdays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through March 28.

Adams earned his BFA with concentration in sculpture from UNC Asheville in 2010, and went on to earn his MFA from Clemson University in 2013.

He is a recipient of the prestigious 2016 North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship Award and the Arts Council website contains this description of Adams’ approach: “He designs his work as a stage for activity and interaction, where participants create and discover their own meaning within the environments he has imagined. He encourages simple gestures, like leaving paper and pens for hand-written notes that, over the course of an exhibition, help to build a larger story than he started with, both visually and substantively. In this way of working, art is not the end point of his investigations, but rather the vehicle he uses to engage participants in a larger conversation about social issues and ideas.”

For more information, visit art.unca.edu or email DeptofArt@unca.edu.