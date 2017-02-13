Press release from UNC Asheville:

Following a contentious election season and the beginning of a new presidential administration, UNC Asheville’s Departments of Mass Communication and Political Science will host a public panel discussion, Media and Politics in the Post-Truth Era, at 7 p.m. on March 2, in the Humanities Lecture Hall on campus.

Professor Don Diefenbach, chair of UNC Asheville’s Department of Mass Communication, will moderate, and the panelists will include:

· Mark Barrett, politics reporter, Asheville Citizen-Times

· Jen Jones, communications director, Democracy North Carolina, a nonpartisan advocacy organization

· Laura Meadows, assistant professor of mass communication, UNC Asheville

· Ashley Moraguez, assistant professor of political science, UNC Asheville

· Barbara Sayer, program director, WCQS, Western North Carolina Public Radio

The panelists will discuss the interaction of the news media and political leaders as well as the recent strained relations between the press, the public and both state and federal administrations. This event is free and open to everyone.

For more information, contact Don Diefenbach, ddiefenb@unca.edu or 828.251.6731.