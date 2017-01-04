UNC Asheville Named a 2017 “Best College Value” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

UNC Asheville is once again among the top 100 “Public College Values” in the 2017 rankings released by Kiplinger. Among public colleges ranked by Kiplinger, UNC Asheville is ninth for lowest cost per year for in-state residents.

In creating its rankings, Kiplinger started with a list of more than 1,200 public and private four-year schools, using academic quality measures and affordability to narrow the list. Quality criteria account for 55 percent of total points, and cost criteria account for 45 percent. The ranking considers competitiveness, including admission rate, graduation rates, academic support including retention rates and the student/faculty ratio in measuring academic quality, total cost and financial aid.

Schools in the University of North Carolina system made a strong showing in Kiplinger’s rankings, with UNC-Chapel Hill maintaining its spot atop the “Public College Values” list. NC State University, Appalachian State University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington and Western Carolina University are also among Kiplinger’s top 100 public colleges.