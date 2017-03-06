Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s Dance Program will present a master class with guest artist Momar Ndiaye at noon on Tuesday, March 21, and the performance of a duo work-in-progress featuring Ndiaye and Celia Weiss Bambara at noon on Thursday, March 23. Both events are free and open to everyone in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center, dance studio 351.

Ndiaye, who began dancing on the streets of his native Senegal, has worked with many well-known choreographers from Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, and brings a global variety of post-modern dance techniques to his master class. In 2015, Ndiaye’s work Toxu was presented as part of the Festival Belluard Bollwerk International in Switzerland, and was a finalist laureate at the Danse L’Afrique Danse Festival in Saint Louis, Senegal. Last year, he was selected to participate in two intercultural projects, Shifting Realities supported by Tanz Haus in Germany and 1space, a collaboration between KVS in Brussel, Exodus in Slovenia, and Alkantara in Portugal.

The March 23 performance will share portions of Je Te Souhaites Du Bien et Apres … a duo work-in-progress which draws upon the often used phrase in Francophone Africa, “I wish you well” and then adds a notion of linguistic play or questioning.

Bambara, UNC Asheville assistant professor of dance and the director of the university’s Dance Program, maintains a bi-national dance company in the Ivory Coast and North Carolina. She directs the CCBdance Project, which she co-founded in 2006 with Christian Bambara, to promote intercultural understanding and peace through experimental African-based contemporary dance. The company has performed in many nations in Africa and the Americas, and received grants from the U.S. State Department, the Puffin Foundation and others.

For more information, contact Bambara at 828.255.7204 or cbambara@unca.edu.