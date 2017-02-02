Press release from UNCA:

UNC Asheville will present a variety of special programs in February for Black History Month, including a gospel music performance and lecture, an exhibition by Asheville-based photographer Micah MacKenzie, a discussion on the theme, A Reintroduction: Black Lives Still Matter, and more. The following Black History Month events are free and open to the public:

Feb. 1-26 – An Expose of Fashion, photography exhibition by Micah MacKenzie – This exhibit opens Black History Month with fashion photos featuring models from Asheville, seeking to capture the lingering legacy of the persons of color who have contributed to the architecture, rhythm and tone of the city. Viewing hours weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Union Intercultural Center.

Feb. 7 – Take it Like a Man: The Language of Male Mental Health – This lunch-and-learn discussion will be facilitated by UNC Asheville Director of Student Health and Counseling Jay Cutspec and Catie Beaulieu, counselor. Noon-1 p.m. in UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Union Intercultural Center.

Feb. 13 – A Reintroduction: Black Lives Still Matter – This discussion will be facilitated by UNC Asheville Director of the Intercultural Center and Multicultural Student Programs Dahlia Hylton, and by Multicultural Student Programs Staff Intern Briana Joseph. 3:30 p.m. in Highsmith Union Mountain Suites, room 221.

Feb. 15 – From Allyship to Advocacy: Repurposing Your Privilege – This discussion will be facilitated by UNC Asheville Assistant Professor of Sociology Megan Underhill. 5-6:15 p.m. in Highsmith Union Mountain Suites, room 221.

Feb. 20 – The Gospel According to the Choir – This performance and discussion of the history and evolution of gospel music in the African-American community will feature Mars Hill University Director of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs Alaysia Black-Hackett and the Mars Hill Gospel Choir. 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall.

For more information, contact Dahlia Hylton, director of UNC Asheville’s Intercultural Center and Multicultural Student Programs, at dhylton@unca.edu or 828.251.6577.