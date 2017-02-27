UNCA student publications win statewide awards

Posted on by Virginia Daffron
Staff members at UNC Asheville's student newspaper, The Blue Banner, front from left, Editor-in-Chief Phillip Wyatt, Emily Henderson, Katie Coffelt, Audra Goforth, News Editor Larisa Karr, Nick Haseloff, Sarah Shadburne and Maddie Haddock. In back row from left, Jade Alexander (in hat), Dustin Albinger and Charlie Heard.
Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s student media publications earned several honors at the annual N.C. College Media Association’s conference held Feb. 25 at Elon University.

UNC Asheville’s weekly student newspaper, The Blue Banner, won nine awards in the small school category for its coverage during 2016, and the student literary journal, Headwaters, took home two honors.

The N.C. College Media Association, sponsored by the UNC School of Media and Journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill, supports and encourages college media operations on public and private university and college campuses. The association offers a one-day conference at a different campus each year, as well as a statewide media contest.

UNC Asheville’s The Blue Banner received the following awards for 2016:

 

The Blue Banner also received these honorable mention awards:

 

In the literary magazine category, Headwaters won:

  • Third Place for nonfiction – Alex Crowell for “In the Mud”
  • Honorable Mention for photography/art – Michael Waddington for “Piano Lessons”
