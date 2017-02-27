Press release from UNC Asheville:
UNC Asheville’s student media publications earned several honors at the annual N.C. College Media Association’s conference held Feb. 25 at Elon University.
UNC Asheville’s weekly student newspaper, The Blue Banner, won nine awards in the small school category for its coverage during 2016, and the student literary journal, Headwaters, took home two honors.
The N.C. College Media Association, sponsored by the UNC School of Media and Journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill, supports and encourages college media operations on public and private university and college campuses. The association offers a one-day conference at a different campus each year, as well as a statewide media contest.
UNC Asheville’s The Blue Banner received the following awards for 2016:
- Best of Show – Newspaper
- Best of Show – Online News
- Second Place for News Writing – Audra Goforth for her article “Precinct divide complicates student voting”
- Third Place for Feature Writing – Nick Baynard for “Soldier becomes actor at UNC Asheville”
- Third Place for Photography — Megan Authement for “James Ferin discusses how he became interested in traveling”
The Blue Banner also received these honorable mention awards:
- Photography – Erika Williams, “A protester uses the Trump rally to demonstrate concerns”
- Photography – Nick Haseloff, “Tim Kaine/early voting rally”
- Single/Two-page design — Megan Authement and Nick Haseloff, “The issue of sexual assault”
- Sports writing — Cassidy Fowler, “Pat Keller craves adrenaline from lesser-known sport”
In the literary magazine category, Headwaters won:
- Third Place for nonfiction – Alex Crowell for “In the Mud”
- Honorable Mention for photography/art – Michael Waddington for “Piano Lessons”
