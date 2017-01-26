Press release from Greater Asheville Regional Airport:

Exciting news! United Airlines has announced expanded service to Newark International Airport from Asheville Regional Airport. United has served Newark from AVL with a 50-seat jet for many years, and seasonally for the past few years, from early summer through the end of the year.

Beginning February 16, United will be flying daily non-stop service to Newark, using the larger Airbus 320, 150-seat jet. Dual-class service (Economy, Economy-plus and United First-class) will be offered. To learn more, or to book a trip, visit United.