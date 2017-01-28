NEW UPDATES FOR ON THE GROUND ACTIVITY*



UTILITY RELOCATION

Duke Energy Progress continues utility relocation work and will be working throughout the RADTIP project area. The next location for distribution line work is at the five points intersection (Clingman Extension, Lyman Street and Lyman Extension, Roberts St. and Depot Street) and then will continue to the north end of the project area on Riverside Drive. Due to weather delays, they may be working through the weekend to stay on schedule. Expect lane closures and traffic delays. PSNC also continues work in the area; they expect to be finished within 30 days. The remaining utility relocation work is scheduled to continue until summer of 2017. Details can be found at www.ashevillenc.gov/river on the Construction and Closures map.

DEMOLITION

The yellow Galaxy Kitchen building on the northeast corner of W. Haywood and Riverside Dr. is scheduled for demolition within the next 30 days. Additional building demolition for roadway improvements will occur at the beginning of major construction for the RADTIP project (spring and summer 2017).

CONSTRUCTION

NC Wildlife Resources Commission has completed the new river access (steps) at Jean Webb Park. This includes new ADA-accessible parking spaces. Their crews are now working on the boat launch and parking at the southeast corner of the Smith Bridge (Craven Street Bridge) and Riverside Dr. (aka the free wood lot).This project is expected to continue through spring. The free wood lot may be closed at times to facilitate river access construction.

14 Riverside Drive renovation is targeted for completion in April 2017. Work will continue on the interior and exterior of the building for the next few months; the public parking lot will be the last piece of construction.

PUBLIC INPUT OPPORTUNITIES :

CONSTRUCTION COMMUNICATION SIGNAGE: PUBLIC MEETING

UPDATE: This meeting is rescheduled from January 10 when it was canceled due to snow. Please join us at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3 at the Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center to review graphic designs.

The City is contracting with Sound Mind Creative to produce graphics that can be used to help communicate River Arts District and City project information during construction (2017-2020). After gaining input from community stakeholders, the consultant has created draft designs. We have sent the second round of designs out to various stakeholder groups for feedback and are still in the process of collecting community input. If your business, studio or building would like to provide feedback please email shenry@ashevillenc.gov before Feb. 3 or please attend the meeting scheduled on February 3.



OPEN OFFICE HOURS

The Riverfront Redevelopment Office holds open office hours every third Thursday. On February 16 we will be at the Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center from 3-5 p.m.. This is a drop-by-when-you-can-event and open to anyone with an interest in riverfront development activities.

We are committed to consistently communicating with you on the work being done, changes to the schedule and any known traffic impacts. A construction and closures map is available at www.ashevillenc.gov/river . You can also sign up for email notifications here.

*These schedules are subject to change to get the work done! We appreciate your patience as there are many moving parts.

REMINDERS

Construction Scheduling

The City of Asheville has selected Beverly Grant / Barnhill (BGB) to be the construction manager for preconstruction services for RADTIP, Clingman Forest, Town Branch and French Broad River West Greenways and Livingston Street Complete Streets. The City is working with this group now to develop preconstruction and construction schedules for the above mentioned suite of projects. BGB is also contracted on the Asheville Middle School project and other private development projects in town.

Private Construction

A portion of Old Lyman Street behind Riverside Studios has been renamed Foundy Street. The construction work being done here is outside of the City’s project area and is private infrastructure development work for Foundation Studios; the new home of 12 Bones, The Wedge at Foundation Studios and other private developments.

Flags

You may have noticed there are several stakes with flags on various properties within the project area. White flags are for right of way, blue flags show the floodplain and orange and yellow flags are utility markers. If you have specific questions about these impacts on your property, please call the Riverfront Office at (828) 232-4502.

Camping And Homeless Populations:

Due to construction activities in the area camping is no longer safe. There are several emergency shelter and support services to assist anyone camping in the area effected by displacement. City Resource Officers are currently providing this information to campers in the area. All of the resources available are listed on the Resources tab on www.ashevillenc.gov /river. If you see someone camping in the area please contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you need information on additional community services, contact 211.

Tree Removal And Free Wood:

This winter, the City of Asheville worked closely with project area contractors to minimize tree removal in affected areas.

Downed wood has been made available for free in a City-owned lot on the southeast corner of the Smith (Craven Street) Bridge and Riverside Drive. Please note the following rules for picking up the free wood:

No use of wood cutting tools or splitters of any kind are permitted on site except by Duke Energy or their contractors.

All wood shall be loaded and hauled off site by individuals.

No wood or other materials shall be brought on site by individuals other than Duke Energy or their contractors.

No climbing shall be permitted on the lumber stored at these locations. Children are not permitted at these stored lumber sites. Individuals loading, hauling and transporting the wood materials do so at their own risk and agree to indemnify and hold harmless the City of Asheville, Duke Energy, and their contractors for all damage or loss that may arise in association with said activities.

Additional tree removal will occur in later stages of the project. The City is working closely with all partners to minimize erosion and maintain healthy riverbanks during this process, and will install new landscaping and storm water management gardens and devices as part of construction. Additionally, the City has submitted an application for the Duke Water Resources fund to work with several not-for-profits and interested citizens on a riparian restoration plan that could be implemented after construction is complete.

Transportation, Access And Parking:

Parking on City property has been significantly reduced due to preconstruction activities, and will continue to be limited throughout the construction process. Please help keep bikers safe by not parking in designated bike lanes. Expect delays from road and lane closures during this time. You can view a preconstruction parking and river access map and a road closure map at www.ashevillenc.gov/river .



