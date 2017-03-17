Press release from Eblen Charities:

Asheville, NC: For those families still seeking help in keeping warm this winter and in need of utility assistance, Eblen Charities still has Federal heating funds available through it’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program through the end of March or until funds are depleted.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds assist households that are vulnerable due to heating costs and who pay a separate heating bill.

In partnership with Buncombe County Department of Social Services the Low Income Energy Assistance Program is open to all households at 130% of poverty level (example: single member household $1,287, family of two $1,766, family of four $2,633) and provides a one-time vendor payment of $200 for homes that use electricity, natural gas , wood or coal as their primary heat source or $400 for homes that use fuel oil, kerosene, or LP gas as their primary heat source.

How to Apply:

Individuals and families are encouraged to apply at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center at 50 Westgate Parkway in the Westgate Shopping Center anytime from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday (8 AM -7PM on Tuesdays). Individuals interested in applying for LIEAP are not required to have a Photo ID or Social Security Card. As part of the application process we will need to verify any employment and have a valid social security number, when available for each household member.

If unable to apply in person, phone applications may be taken by calling 828-255-3066. The completed application will be mailed for signature along with instructions regarding other documents needed to process application.

If you are in need of assistance, or for more information please contact please contact Eblen Charities at 828-255-3066 or visit eblencharities.org and click on the LIEAP link.