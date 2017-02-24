Press release:

Vaya Health announced today it will pursue an administrative consolidation plan to strengthen the organization and increase efficiency while maintaining a strong presence in each of the 23 counties the organization serves.

Individuals who receive mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) services managed by Vaya will see no changes in access to care, benefits or choice of healthcare providers due to the consolidation.

Vaya intends to consolidate administrative functions at its Asheville headquarters, at other locations and/or through home-based employment. These functions include human resources, claims, finance, information technology and data entry staff who do not regularly interact face to face with the public. As part of the consolidation, over the coming 18 months Vaya plans to downsize its larger, regional offices currently located in Sylva and west Waynesville due to underutilization. Vaya staff will continue to work from the organization’s east Waynesville office, and Vaya will be identifying smaller spaces in the Sylva area for community staff.

Vaya will continue to have regular, face-to-face communication with members, healthcare providers and community stakeholders throughout the region. Staff performing care coordination, county relations or provider network functions will continue to work in Vaya’s western region, whether out of a smaller office, through home-based employment or by using available office space at local partner organizations.

There is no reduction in staff planned in conjunction with the consolidation plan. Vaya will continue to have staff based in all 23 counties and the right office space to meet the needs of both the organization and staff members. Through consolidation, Vaya seeks to centralize management in order to improve recruitment and retention and reduce business process inefficiencies.

Vaya, founded in 1972 in Sylva as Smoky Mountain Center, currently operates out of shared, leased or owned office space in 20 counties, plus more than 100 home-based staff. Originally serving the state’s seven westernmost counties, over time Vaya has successfully consolidated with multiple peer organizations and now manages publicly funded behavioral health and IDD services in 23 counties. Vaya moved its administrative headquarters to Asheville in 2015.

Vaya values its roots in the state’s seven westernmost counties. Vaya’s leadership looks forward to continuing to serve residents, healthcare providers and local stakeholders in all 23 counties while modernizing its workforce and increasing efficiency as a public agency.

About Vaya Health

Vaya Health manages public funds for mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disability services in 23 North Carolina counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey. Access to services and crisis help are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-849-6127. Learn more at vayahealth.