Press release from the Charles George VA Medical Center:

The Charles George VA Medical Center will host a Veterans Town Hall at 5 p.m., Mar. 30, 2017. The event takes place in the lower level atrium of the medical center.

The Town Hall is open to the public and will allow local Veterans the opportunity to ask questions and provide direct feedback on how the Charles George VA Medical Center can best address their needs. Elected officials, Veterans Service Officers, and other stakeholders will be present, and media are also invited to attend.

**Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care can bring their military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and apply for enrollment during the event. Staff will be available to help in determining eligibility, filling out enrollment request forms and scheduling appointments.**

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to the Public Affairs Office at 828-298-7911 ext. 4446 NLT than 4 p.m. on Mar. 29, 2017.