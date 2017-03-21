Press release from Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler:

Asheville, NC – Gwen Wisler, Vice Mayor of the Asheville City Council, will run for re-election in 2017. This will mark her second four-year term on the Council, serving as Vice Mayor since 2015.

“Asheville has improved during my tenure in terms of transportation, housing, sustainability and other areas,” said Wisler. “We still have a long way to go, and I would love to continue working on these issues to help improve life for everyone in our community.”

Wisler brings extensive business experience to City Council. Before moving to Asheville with her husband, Lee Pirtle, she served as CEO of the Coleman Company, the outdoor recreation company

“I’m especially motivated by the bond referendum that passed last year,” said Wisler. “I want to make sure that the city spends that money wisely and in accordance with what we told the residents.”

Wisler serves on 13 governmental boards and chairs three of those, including the Council’s Finance Committee and Planning and Economic Development Committee.

“I’m there for the people of Asheville. I work hard to be available and talk to people,” said Wisler. “I want to make sure I’m hearing from a broad range of voices on the issues.”

She’s proud of taking the lead on initiatives to save the City money, including a restructuring of the funding of the WNC Nature Center and cutting losses at the city-owned Aston Park Tennis Center. Wisler values citizen engagement, transparency and fiscal responsibility. If re-elected, she looks forward to working on expanded transit and affordable housing, as well as representing Asheville on the I-26 working group.