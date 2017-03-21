The Virtual Justice Project is presenting a Know Your Rights series of free virtual legal seminars. Individuals may attend at a virtual justice project location, which include the offices of Pisgah Legal Services in Asheville and Hendersonville, or they may use the provided link to join in via phone, computer or tablet.

Schedule from the Virtual Justice Project:

Tax and Facts:

An Informational Workshop Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM EST

If you cannot make it to a virtual justice project location, join us by using this Zoom link on your phone, computer or tablet: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/289210508

Tax and Facts will provide an overview of 2016 federal and state tax rules and regulations. This seminar will offer legal guidance for minimizing tax obligations for lower to moderate income households.

Presented by Attorney Deanna Coleman, Director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM EST

If you cannot make it to a virtual justice project location, join us by using this Zoom link on your phone, computer or tablet: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/289210508

In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Virtual Justice Project is hosting a discussion that will examine current sexual misconduct policies on university campuses. This forum will take a look into the details of these policies and whether or not they help reduce the frequency of sexual assault on college campuses.

Co-Presented by Attorney Deria Hayes, NCCU Women’s Center and Durham Crisis Response Center

Use Them or Lose Them

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM EST

If you cannot make it to a virtual justice project location, join us by using this Zoom link on your phone, computer or tablet: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/289210508

A presentation for community members to discuss legal rights during encounters with the police. The discussion will focus on general rights in the home, car, and public. The presentation is for general information only and the information provided does not constitute legal advice.

Presented by The NCCU School of Law Criminal Defense Clinic and Attorney Dionne Gonder

Consumer Financial Workshop

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM EST

If you cannot make it to a virtual justice project location, join us by using this Zoom link on your phone, computer or tablet: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/289210508

The Virtual Justice program is proud to be hosting an insightful panel discussion addressing the issues of foreclosure prevention, bankruptcy, predatory lending and college loan repayment for low to moderate income earners. Participation is encouraged during the question and answer portion of the program.

Presented by Shawn T. Williams Financial Advisor

For more information about the Virtual Justice Project, click here.