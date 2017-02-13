Press release:

Have you visited the otters at the Nature Center lately? Checked out what’s blooming at the NC Arboretum? Seen the new AMOS science center in downtown Asheville? There’s so much to do in Buncombe County and you can now use your library card to do it for free.

Buncombe County Public Libraries have just launched a new program to give library card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and you can check one out with your library card.

We have an online reservation system you can use to reserve a one day pass for the location of your choice. Passes may be reserved up to one month in advance and most passes are family passes that will admit several adults and children. You can pick up your pass at Pack Library the day of, or the day before your reservation.

Here’s how it works:

1- Visit the ZOOM page on our library website here: http://www.buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Library/Zoom.aspx

2 – Read the instructions (yes, seriously).

3 – Select the attraction you’d like to visit and make your reservation.

4 – Pick up your pass at PACK LIBRARY and enjoy your day!

We’re adding new passes as we go, so keep checking in.

Let us know if you have any questions. This program was funded by the wonderful Friends of Buncombe County Libraries.