Press release from Voices in the Laurel:

Saturday, Feb 11th, 2017 at HART Theater, Waynesville 3:00 pm

“My Funny Valentine” Concert – a program of jazz, popular and show music celebrating love and friendship

accompanied by Laurel Strings Ensemble and local professional musicians

Tickets are $10 in advance $15 at the door (pending availability)

Purchase tickets by calling Suzy Bernardi at 828-734-9163 or online at www.voicesinthelaurel.org

Haywood Arts Regional Theatre is located at 250 Pigeon Street, Waynesville, NC in downtown Waynesville.

Voices in the Laurel is a Haywood County based non-profit choir for young people ranging from 1st grade through 12th grade from Haywood, Buncombe, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties under the direction of Martha Brown. Voices in the Laurel is an authentic program that focuses on providing young people quality choral education in fun and innovative ways. Laurel Strings is the string ensemble directed by Sarah Smith.

Sponsored in part by Elizabeth Feichter & Sam and Mary Burrus

Voices in the Laurel provides choristers the opportunity to participate in performance tours all over the world. Some of the places Voices in the Laurel has performed are: with the Asheville Lyric Opera at the Diana Wortham Theater, Charleston’s “Little Spoleto” Festival, opened for Dolly Parton in her Christmas show at Dollywood, with Ronnie Milsap at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the National Anthem, at Atlanta Braves games, at a Cincinnati Reds game, the Pacific Rim Children’s Choir Festival in Hawaii, the National Cathedral in Washington DC, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, Westminster Abbey in London, Chartres Cathedral in France, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, Dublin, Ireland and Belfast, Northern Ireland and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Next summer, the Choir will do a Sound of Music Performance Tour to Vienna, Salzburg and Prague!