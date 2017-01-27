Press release from Girls on the Run of WNC:

Do you want to change the lives of girls in Buncombe County? Girls on the Run® of WNC (GOTR of WNC) is offering that opportunity to community members interested in coaching a team of 3rd-5th grade or 6th-8th grade girls for the 10-week spring 2017 session. Coaches work in small groups to deliver the program curriculum, listen, encourage and lead their team of 8-20 girls to what is probably their first 5K event. Coaches must be positive role models who lead an active lifestyle (that does not have to include running) and be available one to two afternoons a week for an hour and a half. Prior coaching experience is not necessary, as training is provided to fully prepare volunteers for this special role.

“The program is about inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. If you have a positive attitude and want to help make a difference in the lives of young girls, you can make a great coach!” says Executive Director, Amy Renigar. “With increasing demands on teachers, we are in greater need of community volunteers who are available after school. The number of girls we serve is directly related to the number of coaches we recruit, and we want to make sure that Buncombe County girls have a chance to participate in the transformational GOTR program. We will not have teams at the following schools without additional coach support: Haw Creek Elementary, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Buncombe County, Glenn C Marlow Elementary, Hendersonville Middle School, Micaville Elementary School & Highlands School,” adds Renigar.

Required coach training is being offered on Saturday, February 4 at MAHEC (121 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville) with free CPR/FA Certification from 9:00am-12:00pm and coach training from 12:30pm-5:00pm. The second training will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9:00am-1:30pm at United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County (50 S. French Broad Ave, Asheville). Coaches must also complete an online application and pass a background check.

Girls on the Run is a non-profit physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd-8th grades. The GOTR curriculum includes 20 lessons that address all aspects of a girl’s development including self-esteem and self-expression, healthy lifestyle habits, setting goals, teamwork, and communication skills. The GOTR of WNC spring session begins the week of March 6 and runs through the week of May 15, with the end of the program celebratory 5K (3.1 mile) run to be held on May 21 at the Asheville Outlets. The program is offered in 14 WNC counties, primarily at schools, but you do not have to be a parent or teacher to coach. Coaches that are not already associated with a school will be paired with a team in their community based on availability.

To learn more, complete the application, and RSVP for the training, visit the GOTR of WNC website at gotrwnc.org/get-involved/coach.

Girls on the Run of Western North Carolina is a council of Girls on the Run International. Our mission is to “inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.” Our Presenting Sponsors include Park Ridge Hospital and Fleet Feet Sports, Asheville. GOTR is offered every fall and spring in 14 counties across WNC. For more information on starting a program or volunteer opportunities, contact Amy Renigar at 828-713-4290 or visit gotrwnc.org.