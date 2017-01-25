Press release from Tryon Arts & Crafts School:

To honor and celebrate all of the fabulous artwork and gallery shows that take place within Polk County, Tryon Arts & Crafts School will be hosting the first annual Polk County Gallery Show of the Year Award to be presented at their Red-Carpet Artist of the Year Show on the evening of February 3rd between 6 PM and 8 PM at 373 Harmon Field Road in Tryon.

The criteria of the show award is that the gallery’s show be a changing gallery show within Polk County with a theme and opening reception. All galleries within the County were contacted, and 4 galleries have submitted shows to be considered (in alphabetical order):

Tryon Arts & Crafts School, which has nominated its Black & White Show which opened October 14 and ran through November 9, featuring B&W artwork created by 60 artists, including: Patti D’Arbanville, Dale McEntire, Don Blackwell, Patricia Hayes (People’s Choice Award), Diana Gurri, Reiko Miyagi, & Christine Mariotti.

The Tryon Depot Room, which nominated its Horse of a Different Color featuring the artwork of Monica Stevenson, which opened October 20 and ran through November 16.

The Tryon Fine Arts Center, which nominated its Preserving African-American Art in the Foothills exhibit featuring over 100 works of African-American artwork that has been produced or collected by residents of the Foothills, which opened January 22 and ran through March 5.

Tryon Painters & Sculptors, which nominated its Winter Show, 2016, which ran from November 5 – December 23 with guest artists Rich Nelson & Keith Spencer, 3D -David Zacharias and member artists Patricia Hayes, Douglas Chamberlain, Blaine Owens and Susie Welsh

Upstairs Artspace, which nominated its Clay Four Ways which ran from June 18 – July 29 and featured the artwork of Eric Knoche, Mike Vatalaro, Megan Wolfe and Rob Pulleyn with large-scale works that measure at least 36 inches in one dimension.

The public is invited to vote for the show of their choice between January 27 at 9 AM and February 2 at 9 PM at the following website: http://www.tryonawards.org/. Only one vote may be placed per person. Additional votes will be subject to disqualification. Neither Tryon Arts & Crafts School nor any of the other nominees is affiliated with or has access to the vote tabulation, which will be tabulated by an independent party, and upon the closing of votes accessed by the Polk County Film Initiative, placed in a sealed envelope and opened at the event on February 3rd.