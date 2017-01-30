Press release from the city of Asheville:

Event will have theme of Love, Light and Community

Ready to experience downtown Asheville in a new way? On Feb. 11, the next installment in the Walkable Wall Street series happens. From 4 to 9 p.m. that day, the street will be temporarily closed to cars for a festive pedestrian experience.

Walkable Wall Street is a collaborative series between the City of Asheville, Wall Street merchants and Asheville Downtown Association designed to promote place-making downtown and improve pedestrian safety.

Businesses will offer extended hours, and will line the corridor with (battery-powered) luminaries to provide an inviting and romantic setting near Valentine’s Day for strolling to shops and restaurants. The luminaries will feature merchant and community decorated bags. Stop by Wall Street shops any time Saturday to decorate your own bag, following the theme of love, light and community.

Stuart Cowles, owner of longtime Wall Street business Climbmax Climbing said the event is “a great opportunity to discover and rediscover one of downtown Asheville’s most iconic streets, and for businesses to engage with the community in a unique way.”

This is the second of four Walkable Wall Street events planned to take place during the course of a year, each with themes that promote walkability. The event celebrates Wall Street as a pedestrian-friendly corridor, while supporting its businesses and providing a safe, enjoyable community-oriented experience downtown. The series serves as a pilot for consideration of regular and more frequent (though temporary) closures of streets to car traffic.

Future Walkable Wall Street events are planned on the following Saturdays:

· Saturday, May 13

· Saturday, August 12

For more information, contact Asheville Downtown Development Specialist Dana Frankel at 828-251-4051 or dfrankel@ashevillenc.gov.