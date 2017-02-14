Press release from UNC Asheville:

Wayne Caldwell and Eric Nelson will offer a free reading at the next installment of the Writers at Home series, presented by UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP), at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in Asheville. This monthly series of free readings is hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays.

Caldwell, an Asheville native, is the author of two novels, “Cataloochee,” and “Requiem by Fire” which won the 2010 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award from the WNC Historical Association. He is the author of several poems, short stories, and reminiscences, including “Ruby’s Kitchen,” which was included in November in “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.” He received the 2013 James Still Award for excellence in writing about the Appalachian South, from the Fellowship of Southern Writers.

Nelson’s most recent poetry collection, “Some Wonder,” won the 2014 Gival Press Poetry Award. He has published five other books, including “Terrestrials,” chosen by Maxine Kumin for the X.J. Kennedy Award, and “The Interpretation of Waking Life,” winner of the University of Arkansas Press Poetry Award. His poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including Poetry, The Sun, Oxford American, The Cincinnati Review, Poetry Daily and Verse Daily.