Press release from WCQS:

WCQS is pleased to announce expanded service for Western North Carolina with the launch of its all-news sister station, BPR News, beginning March 6. The growth is reflected in a new name, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR), which will be home to both stations.

The addition of 24-hour BPR News reflects Blue Ridge Public Radio’s commitment to wider and deeper coverage of the news and the stories of Western North Carolina. BPR News will carry several of NPR’s daily current events programs not found on WCQS, including “On-Point” and “Here & Now.” Weekend listeners scan tune in to “Ask Me Another” and “The TED Radio Hour.”

WCQS’s format will continue with its blend of engaging music and news, which has made it one of the most popular stations in the region. Both stations will feature increased reporting of Western North Carolina news by the expanded local news staff, including Matt Bush, Jeremy Loeb, Helen Chickering, and Davin Eldridge.

New local programming will be added over time, starting with “The Waters and Harvey Show,” hosted by UNC Asheville professors Darin Waters and Marcus Harvey. The program addresses the experiences and influence of minorities in WNC and the United States. The “Waters and Harvey Show” begins airing March 11 at 3:00 pm on BPR News. The series will also be released as a podcast on the NPR One app and the new BPR News app.

Blue Ridge Public Radio General Manager David Feingold said, “We’re proud to update our name to make room for an additional service. Beginning March 6 we’ll broadcast two channels of public radio. News and classical WCQS Radio will welcome its new sibling BPR News, a 24-hour channel for NPR journalism, with additional local and national news coverage and programs. The strength of listener and business support has enabled us to make this important investment and expansion of service. We believe listeners will be moved, inspired, and informed in new ways with WCQS and BPR News on Blue Ridge Public Radio.”

Click here to see the BPR News program schedule.

Beginning March 6 BPR News can be heard anywhere via the live stream at BPR.org, the BPR app, the NPR One app, and in Western North Carolina at the following frequencies:

BPR News Frequencies:

Asheville – 107.9

Brevard – 101.5

Bryson City – 99.1

Hendersonville – 103.1

Mars Hill – 90.5

Waynesville-Hazelwood – 98.3

Blue Ridge Public Radio is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, supported by its listeners and business sponsors to bring its NPR style of journalism to Western North Carolina.