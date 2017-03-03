Press release from Folkmoot USA:

A collaboration with universities across the state will bring music from 11 east African countries – all connected by the Nile River – to North Carolina for a series of musical celebrations. One such collaboration, between The Nile & African Identity, Discussion and Music Demonstration with Western Carolina University (WCU) will take place on March 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m at the Folkmoot Friendship Center in Waynesville.

The Nile Project features artists who develop new songs drawn from the rich diversity of one of the oldest places on earth. It uses musical collaboration to inspire, inform, and connect Nile citizens. Instruments from the Nile’s sources in East Africa and Ethiopia as well as from the deltas in Sudan and Egypt come together creating new musical styles, supporting vocals in more than ten languages.

The Nile Project was described by The New York Times as “a committed, euphoric international coalition” and National Public Radio named The Nile Project’s debut recording one of five “must hear international albums”. The morning event will explore the ways varying definitions of being “African” have affected Nile history. It will also draw from examples of how the world music industry portrays African identity and share how The Nile Project represents a departure from traditionally­ exported African music. This event is free for WCU students, $3 for Haywood County School Students and $5 for the general public.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.