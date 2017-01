From The Weather Channel:

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT For Buncombe County, North Carolina Winter Storm Warning

Weather Updated: Jan 05 3:15PM, Issued by the National Weather Service

Click here for live radar.

WINTER STORM WARNING FROM 7PM EST FRI UNTIL 1PM EST SAT …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * LOCATIONS…MOUNTAINS AND NORTHERN FOOTHILLS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * HAZARDS…ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL. * TIMING…RAIN WILL CHANGE TO A MIX OF SNOW AND SLEET LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL SNOW FRIDAY EVENING. SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND TAPER OFF SATURDAY MORNING. * ACCUMULATIONS…4 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW. * IMPACTS…THE HEAVY SNOW WILL MAKE MANY ROADS IMPASSABLE AND MAY PRODUCE WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. * TEMPERATURES…IN THE LOWER 20S. * WINDS…NORTH 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * VISIBILITY…LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL…KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT… FOOD…AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT…1…800…2 6 7…8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/GSP.