Announcement from WNC Regional Air Quality Agency:
Through the annual Clean Air Excellence Awards Program, the Western North Carolina Regional Air Quality Agency (WNCRAQA) will recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made valuable contributions to air quality in Buncombe County. The awards recognize unregulated improvements to air quality emissions or voluntary actions benefiting the air quality in the area.
In order to nominate your company (or another organization) for a Clean Air Excellence Award, please download the application form online at www.wncairquality.org/awards.htm and include a brief summary describing what the organization has done to improve air quality for Western North Carolina. Examples of voluntary pollution prevention measures include: significant energy efficiency upgrades, switching to more environmentally friendly and lower emitting solvents and cleaners, installing renewable energy systems, and upgrading fleet vehicles to more fuel efficient or lower emitting models. We ask that nominations be submitted to our agency by March 10, 2017.
