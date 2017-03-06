The WNC Regional Air Quality Agency will meet Monday, March 13, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Buncombe County Planning and Development Board Room located at 30 Valley Street in Asheville.
Among other things, they will consider the operating permit renewal for Morris Funeral Home on Merrimon Ave. According to the agenda, it will have a slight change to its permit: “Condition related to NC Air Toxics rules will be updated per revised rules.”
The board will also consider new operating permits from Black Rock Crushing, a concrete manufacturing company, as well as Cedar Peaks Enterprises, an asphalt and paving contractor. The equipment to consider for the two organizations include: crusher, screen, conveyor belts, generator (for the former) and a portable asphalt plant.
WNCRAQA Board Of Directors Tentative Agenda
March 13, 2017 Board Meeting (As submitted by the organization):
- Public Comment Protocol Announcement
- Adjustment and approval of agenda
- Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of minutes from January 9, 2017.
IV. Director’ s Report:
- Ambient Monitoring Update
- Update on Delegation Request for 40 CFR 62 Subpart LLL-Existing SewageSludge Incinerators
- FY 2018 Budget Discussion
- Facility Operating Permits (Renewals)
- New Facility Operating Permits
|
Facility Name
|
Type of Facility
|
Facility Classification
|
Location
|
Changes from Existing Permit
|
Morris Funeral Home
|
Crematory
|
Small
|
Merrimon Avenue, Asheville
|
Condition related to NC Air Toxics rules will be updated per revised rules.
|
Facility Name
|
Type of Facility
|
Facility Classification
|
Location
|
Proposed Equipment
|
Black Rock Crushing, LLC
|
Portable Concrete, Stone, and Recycled Asphalt Pavement Crusher
|
Small
|
Three APAC Atlantic sites and various other sites with local zoning authority approval
|
Crusher, Screen, Conveyor Belts, Generator
|
Cedar Peaks Enterprises, Inc.
|
Asphalt Manufacturing Facility
|
Synthetic Minor
|
Asheville Regional Airport, Fletcher
|
Portable Asphalt Plant
- New Business:
- Proposal of Regulatory Changes
- Legal Counsel Report
- Other Business:
- Advisory Committee Report – Dean Kahl
- CalendarNext regular scheduled meeting is May 8, 2017
- Announcements
- Public Comment
- Adjournment
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.