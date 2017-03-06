The WNC Regional Air Quality Agency will meet Monday, March 13, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Buncombe County Planning and Development Board Room located at 30 Valley Street in Asheville.

Among other things, they will consider the operating permit renewal for Morris Funeral Home on Merrimon Ave. According to the agenda, it will have a slight change to its permit: “Condition related to NC Air Toxics rules will be updated per revised rules.”

The board will also consider new operating permits from Black Rock Crushing, a concrete manufacturing company, as well as Cedar Peaks Enterprises, an asphalt and paving contractor. The equipment to consider for the two organizations include: crusher, screen, conveyor belts, generator (for the former) and a portable asphalt plant.