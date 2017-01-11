Press release from United Way of Hendersonville County:

Fifty children at Upward Elementary School had happier holidays because of a new women’s group at United Way of Henderson County. “Women United” is a new initiative for women who want to connect their financial giving to volunteer opportunities in the community. Members of Women United enjoy quarterly networking and education events, as well as participate in a special after-school program for fifth grade girls. The program is designed to increase self-esteem and school success for at-risk girls and will include opportunities for Women United members to offer mentoring, programming and volunteer support.

Women United Co-Chairs, Elizabeth Moss and Sherri Holbert, are excited about the possibilities ahead. “I am passionate about women’s initiatives and believe when women collaborate together, we have the power to achieve great things,” says Holbert. Moss agrees. “By connecting the power of women with philanthropic hearts, we look forward to tackling projects that will help young girls succeed.”

Currently, Women United has over 40 members of all ages and backgrounds. After a kick-off reception at St. Paul Vineyard in October, the group launched a toy drive for their second gathering in December and coordinated with The Storehouse to get “Wish Lists” for 50 Upward Elementary children from low-income families. Members of the group purchased new toys, clothing and other gifts and brought them to Sanctuary Brewing on December 5th before taking them to the distribution center on Upward Road. There, the parents of the children receiving the gifts were able to pick up the bagged items in time to wrap and present their children with a bounty of holiday presents at Christmas.

“It warmed my heart to see the generous response of these women to an obvious need in our community,” said UWHC Executive Director Denise Cumbee Long. “And the exciting thing is that this was not a one-time effort, but will be a long term partnership with Upward Elementary School. There are some impressive women who are members of Women United. Bankers, health care professionals, industry executives, and even a former nuclear physicist. How wonderful that we can be role models for young girls who need help to Dream Big!”

For more information about Women United or United Way of Henderson County, go to www.liveunitedhc.org.

