Press release:
The Women’s March on Asheville will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017, organized in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.
The lead organizer, Dr. Marie Germain, is a university professor and an Asheville resident. Volunteers from across Western North Carolina will join her. “My aim in organizing this march,” Germain says, “is to peacefully show our new administration that we stand together in solidarity with our families and friends for the protection of our rights, safety, and health. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our democratic society.”
To help cover event costs, fundraising events will be held with the support of local businesses such as Ben’s Tune Up and The Burger Bar. Any additional funds raised will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. The march will commence at 11 AM at Pack Square and move through the heart of downtown Asheville. All who support the march’s goals are welcome to join the peaceful gathering.
For more information or to volunteer, please visit the Facebook page: Women’s March on Asheville, email WomensMarchAVL@gmail.com, or call/TXT 828-338-3028.
4 thoughts on “Women’s March on Asheville”
I am interested in participating in the Womens March on Jan. 21. I live in Florida and need to stay in a hotel close to the parade site. Please advise.
I hope to attend the March on Washington DC on January 20, 2017, Is the women’s March in Asheville affiliated with the January 20 event in Washington DC. How is it going with number of people planning to attend. How can I help volunteer in organizing your worthwhile protest.
As an alternative to the DC march, off-Broadway Barbara Bates Smith is presenting her one-woman show, “Go, Granny D!” at 1:30pm on January 21st at the Burnsville Town Center, 6 S. Main Street. Donations accepted at the door. Any person interested in pursuing social justice is welcome; come as early as noon and bring your own stories of strong women who made a difference! More information: 828-682-4731 or email yanceydoll@gmail.com
I heard there is a march in Black Mountain at 10am on Saturday. If this is so, how can I get more information? Thanks.