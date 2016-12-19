The Women’s March on Asheville will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017, organized in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

The lead organizer, Dr. Marie Germain, is a university professor and an Asheville resident. Volunteers from across Western North Carolina will join her. “My aim in organizing this march,” Germain says, “is to peacefully show our new administration that we stand together in solidarity with our families and friends for the protection of our rights, safety, and health. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our democratic society.”

To help cover event costs, fundraising events will be held with the support of local businesses such as Ben’s Tune Up and The Burger Bar. Any additional funds raised will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. The march will commence at 11 AM at Pack Square and move through the heart of downtown Asheville. All who support the march’s goals are welcome to join the peaceful gathering.

For more information or to volunteer, please visit the Facebook page: Women’s March on Asheville, email WomensMarchAVL@gmail.com, or call/TXT 828-338-3028.