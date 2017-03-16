Press release:

Three Area Writers – A.K. Benninghofen, Lockie Hunter and Beth Keefauver – Present their Works in Next “Writers at Home” Reading on March 19

A.K. Benninghofen, Lockie Hunter and Beth Keefauver will offer a free reading at the next installment of the Writers at Home series, presented by UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP), at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in Asheville. This monthly series of free readings is hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays.

Hunter, currently at work on a novel, serves as curator of the Juniper Bends Reading Series and as associate producer and host of the poetry and prose radio program Wordplay on 103.3 FM in Asheville. Originally from the hills of East Tennessee, she holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College in Boston and has taught creative writing at Warren Wilson College. Her works have appeared in publications including Hiram Poetry Review, The Baltimore Review, Slipstream, Brevity, Nerve, Gulf Stream Literary Magazine, Main Street Rag, New Plains Review and Arts & Opinion and her satire has appeared in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Opium, The Morning News and other venues.

Benninghofen, a member of Asheville’s Flatiron Writers and an alumnus of the GSWP, is a native of the Mississippi Delta whose stories have appeared in Passages North, Evergreen Review, Monkeybicycle, Connotation Press, Necessary Fiction, Deep South Magazine and the anthology A Book of Uncommon Prayer. Her stories also have earned honorable mentions for the James Hurst Fiction Prize, the Southern Writers Symposium Emerging Fiction Contest and the Oaxaca International Literature Competition. She is at work on her first book, a collection of linked stories titled Landmine Maps of the Hospitality State.

Keefauver has written and performed in the Asheville area for LYLAS, an all-female comedy troupe, and Listen to This, a monthly storytelling series. She is a former fiction editor of the literary journal, Grist. Her fiction has appeared in Bluestem Magazine, The Citron Review, Pisgah Review, Stirring, Blue Lotus Review, Press 53 Blog, and the anthology, Not Somewhere Else But Here: A Contemporary Anthology of Women and Place. Her nonfiction has appeared in ISLE, Grist, and GSWP’s The Great Smokies Review. She earned her Ph.D. in English and creative writing from the University of Tennessee and is currently an instructor of English at the University of South Carolina Upstate.