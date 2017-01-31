Press release:

The YWCA of Asheville is hosting their annual Community Health Fair on Saturday, February 11 from 9 am – 1 pm. The purpose of the event is to offer activities for all ages that focus on nutrition, alternative medicine, and fitness to promote a healthy community.

This wellness event brings ideas and tools for living a healthier lifestyle to members of the community. Throughout the day, YWCA program staff, alongside local businesses and organizations, will offer pop-up classes, tastings, demos, and mini bodywork sessions while LEAF’s Easel Rider mobile art lab entertains kids with hands-on activities.

Participants will get to work on the physical aspects of health by joining fitness activities like Zumba®, with YWCA Fitness Associate, Jackie Robertson. The Daoist Traditions College of Chinese Medical Arts will also be on hand to introduce alternative body healing practices and provide free acupuncture and Chinese medical message to community members.

Refreshments will come in the form of interactive demos such as smoothies from YWCA Nutrition Coordinator, Melinda Aponte, and fresh family-friendly foods from Bounty and Soul. The recipes demonstrated will be available for community members. Alchemy Tea will also serve hot teas.

The Blood Connection will be holding a blood drive during the event. Walk-ins are accepted, but donors can sign up ahead of time for an appointment by following the link below: donate.thebloodconnections