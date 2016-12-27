Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

Guitarist extraordinaire ZuZu Welsh and band are no strangers to the White Horse Black Mountain, but the New Year sees some new faces in the lineup. Guitarist/vocalist Mark Kadowaki adds his fresh energy and attitude to the tight sound of longtime core members Johnny Haisman (drums) and Dana Koone (drums) at the Zuzu Welsh Band’s first White Horse appearance of 2017 on Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m.

Welsh has been immersed in music since his ’70s childhood, tackling everything from mountain music to classic rock and just about every other style of American popular music along the way. The virtuoso guitarist has performed with artists as diverse as Chuck Berry, BB King, Dulcimer Dan, and BJ Leiderman. Most of the original material performed by the band is composed by Welsh, but the musicians bring the same care to delivering well-chosen cover songs. The group’s newest CD, Fault Line, presents ten new originals songs that range from blues to rock, with a ballad tossed in for good measure.

Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance/$12 door.

Advance tickets available online at

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com