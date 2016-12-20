Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Bhramari Brewhouse will release its first canned offering, The Good Fight Sour Pale Ale , in six-packs of 12-ounce cans on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the brewery, available all day.

, in six-packs of 12-ounce cans on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the brewery, available all day. Burial Beer Co. will release three packaged offerings on Friday, Dec. 23, starting at noon. Bolo Coconut Brown will return in 16-ounce cans alongside Burial’s first 500-milliliter bottles, Pruner Olde Ale and Mankind Beset by Devils Quad. Pruner Olde Ale is an 8 percent ABV clean-fermented ale aged in red-wine barrels and refermented on sweet cherries and plums, and Mankind Beset by Devils is a farmhouse-inspired Belgian-style quadrupel fermented in Biltmore wine barrels on North Carolina wild honey before aging for six months in steel.

Small-batch beers

Burial will release three small-batch beers on draft this week. On Thursday, Dec.22, Massacre of the Innocents IPA, a farmhouse-inspired IPA brewed using a wild strain of yeast and a malt bill including oats and wheat, dry-hopped with Amarillo, Galaxy and Citra will be pouring. Then on Friday, Dec. 23, Bolo Coconut Brown and Pruner Olde Ale will be tapped. Pruner is brewed with Maris Otter, Two-Row, pale wheat, brown malt, flaked oats and chocolate malt and hopped with Simcoe, Northern Brewer and Willamette.

Special events

Asheville Brewing Co. on Merrimon Avenue will host its annual screenings of Elf from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available.

Burial will host its annual Christmas Eve potluck on Saturday, Dec, 24, from 4-8 p.m. at the brewery. Bring a dish and remember to tip your bartenders.

