Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Saturday, Dec. 31, at noon. A collaboration with Other Half Brewing, I Left My Wallet In A Bed-Stuy Juice Bar Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA was brewed with loads of juicy hops and Lupulin powder. Skillet Donut Stout was made from a blend of nine barley malts, a healthy scoop of oats, milk and molasses sugars and a blend of freshly roasted Counter Culture Coffee beans. Each beer is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18.

Small-batch beers

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Oskar Blues Brewery taps Mountains Out of Molé Hills Stout (6.3 percent ABV), made with with dried ancho peppers, cinnamon sticks, vanilla beans and cacao nibs.

Asheville Brewing Co. rolls out Love Ninja Raspberry Chocolate Milk Porter (5.6 percent ABV) on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at all of its locations. The beer is made with cacao nibs from French Broad Chocolate Lounge, Madagascar vanilla, raspberry purée and lactose. It will also be available in 22-ounce bottles.

Lookout Brewing Co.'s annual batch of the Champagne-like Hoppy New Beer debuts Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. as part of the brewery's black tie soirée celebration.

At midnight Sunday, Jan. 1, Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Woodstove Winter Ale (7.1 percent ABV) at its Biltmore Park location. The winter warmer is brewed with freshly grated nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and a hint of vanilla bean. The tapping is in conjunction with Thirsty Monk's fourth annual New Year's Eve Keg Drop Celebration, during which a keg will be lowered from two stories at midnight.

Special events