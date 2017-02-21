Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 21-27

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Oskar Blues Brewery debuts Hotbox Coffee IPA (7.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The beer blends Simcoe hops with a cold-brew extract from Hotbox Roasters’ Ethiopian beans.
- Burial Beer Co. releases three beers on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. Two versions of Weathered Scythe Rye IPA (Rye Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged, both 9 percent ABV) will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $8 each. “I Know For A Fact You Don’t Party” Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV), a collaboration with Massachusetts’ Night Shift Brewing made with pilsner, pale chocolate, flaked barley, Blackprinz, honey, beechwood-smoked, cherrywood-smoked, CaraRed and double-roasted crystal malt, plus coconut sugar and brown sugar, will be on sale in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16.
Small-batch beers
- In addition to having both Weathered Scyths, “I Know For A Fact You Don’t Party” and original Scythe Rye IPA (7 percent ABV) on draft Saturday, Feb. 25, Burial Beer Co. taps Voorhamer Imperial Stout (9.3 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Dire and Ever-Circling Wolves Experiential Rustic Ale (6.3 percent ABV) — a black ale made with midnight wheat, earthy and piney hops, spruce tips, juniper branches and berries and fermented with a wild yeast — on Thursday, Feb. 23.
- In advance of its Mardi Gras party (to be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. in the South Slope tasting room), Catawba Brewing Co. releases its Barrel Aged Wild IPA (5.5 percent ABV) on Thursday, Feb. 23, at all Catawba locations. The beer started one year ago as a session IPA, then spent 12 months with Brettanomycees in oak barrels and was dry-hopped after aging.
Special events
- Appalachian Vintner hosts the official release of Epic Brewing Co.‘s Son of a Baptist Imperial Stout, brewed with coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co., on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-8 p.m. The local roasters will be in attendance, as will Oscar Omar Alonzo, the Honduran farmer who grew the coffee for this beer, who is flying up specifically for the event.
- On Thursday, Feb. 23, Thirsty Monk taps kegs of Hi-Wire Brewing‘s three recent collaboration beers at its downtown bar. Pimm’s Berliner Weisse (made with NOLA Brewing; 4.2 percent ABV), Carolina Coastal Black Rye Lager (Holy City Brewing; 5.8 percent ABV) and Oatmeal Brown (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery; 5 percent ABV) will be available, as will Hi-Wire’s Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA (4.9 percent ABV).
- On Friday, Feb. 24, from 6-8 p.m., Hops & Vines hosts a free beer tasting featuring selections from Rough Draft Brewing Co.
- Burial Beer Co.‘s three-day Mardi Gras celebration takes place Sunday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Read about the brewery’s New Orleans roots, special beers made in honor of the holiday and the cause that a portion of sales helps support in this week’s Beer Scout.
