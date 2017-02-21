Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 21-27

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery debuts Hotbox Coffee IPA (7.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The beer blends Simcoe hops with a cold-brew extract from Hotbox Roasters’ Ethiopian beans.

Small-batch beers

In addition to having both Weathered Scyths, “I Know For A Fact You Don’t Party” and original Scythe Rye IPA (7 percent ABV) on draft Saturday, Feb. 25, Burial Beer Co. taps Voorhamer Imperial Stout (9.3 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Dire and Ever-Circling Wolves Experiential Rustic Ale (6.3 percent ABV) — a black ale made with midnight wheat, earthy and piney hops, spruce tips, juniper branches and berries and fermented with a wild yeast — on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Special events