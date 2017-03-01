Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 28-March 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases two seasonal favorites this week. King Coconut Porter (5.5 percent ABV) returns on Wednesday, March 1, available on draft and in six-pack cans. Then Peanut Butter Jelly Time (5.7 percent ABV) makes its return on Friday, March 3. A light-brown ale brewed with whole, roasted local peanuts and Oregon raspberries, PB and J will be available on draft and in new four-packs of 16-ounce cans at all Catawba tasting rooms and in distribution.

Bhramari Brew House. will release the first in the Stave'elution barrel-aged series on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. in its South Slope taproom. The first in the series, Agua Mala, is an American-style IPA, initially dry-hopped with 3 pounds per barrel of Citra and Huell Melon. It was then fed to wet tequila barrels, where it aged for six months. To finish, Agua Mala was dry-hopped with an additional 3 pounds per barrel of Mosaic, Azacca, El Dorado and Simcoe, for a total of 6 pounds per barrel. Agua Mala will be available on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles.

Small-batch beers

Burial Beer Co. released its third New Orleans inspired beer, the 7 percent ABV Sazerac Rye IPA , on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the brewery, with a portion of sales from the special Mardi Gras Beer releases go to benefit the Mardi Gras Indians Feather Fund. On Friday, March 3, Waves Crash Upon Us Brett Pale Ale will be tapped. The 5.5 percent ABV pale ale was fermented with a house blend of brettanomyces in primary and brewed with a malt bill of pilsner and oats and hopped with Hallertau Blanc, Rakau, Waimea and Southern Cross.

(6 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 2, at all Catawba locations. This hybrid style combines the clean, crisp character of an Old World lager with the bold, fruity notes of an IPA, showcasing Huell Melon hops. On Friday, March 2, Oskar Blues will release its White Labs + MALT Hopped Pale Ale at the tasting room in Brevard from 5-8 p.m. This specialty one-off beer was brewed by the winner of the White Labs + MALT Homebrew Competition that took place at last year’s Burning CAN festival.

Special events