Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases cans of Ceremonial Session IPA featuring Mosaic on Friday, Feb. 10, in its taproom. Brewed with a different hops focus each time, this batch features 100 percent Mosaic hops with Mosaic lupulin powder taking over the second dry hop. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $12. On Saturday, Feb. 11, bottles of Fall of the Rebel Angels go on sale. The first herald of the brewery’s evolving mixed-culture saison program is a blend that’s 60 percent steel-aged, 30 percent Foeder-aged and 10 percent bourbon barrel-aged then refermented on local chokeberries and Burial’s house-mixed culture. Cost is $15 per 750-milliliter bottle, limit one case per person.

Small-batch beers

Calilina (6.5 percent ABV), a saison brewed with blueberry lemongrass tea, ginger, blueberries and lemon, is available exclusively on draft at Wicked Weed Brewing‘s brewpub. The beer was made in collaboration with Dry River Brewing.

Special events